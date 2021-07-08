AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vetstoria, the leading veterinary productivity and growth platform, is pleased to announce a host of new updates that further enhance its ability to save time and boost growth for veterinary practices.
Floating Button - Making it easier for website visitors to book appointments online
Vetstoria's automated appointment scheduling capabilities enable pet owners to book appointments in real-time 24/7 while removing the need for veterinary admin teams to spend time on appointment-related phone calls.
The new Floating Button offers an easy way for practices to display online booking on their websites, resulting in a better experience for pet owners, more appointments booked online, and time savings for their teams.
Veterinary practices that have adopted the feature have seen an average increase of 20% in appointments booked through their websites. Additionally, these practices have noticed a 15% increase in new pet owners and a 13% increase in appointments booked outside of practice opening hours.
New Client Form - Reducing administrative time spent gathering new client information.
Vetstoria's New Client Form enables veterinary practices to automatically gather new client details during the appointment booking process, saving admin time and making the new pet owner's first experience more seamless.
The form can be enabled or disabled with just one click, and practices can choose the information they wish to collect on the form, including the new client's address and pet information such as name, species, breed, and temperament.
Responses to the new client form are sent directly to the practice via email, with all details included in the email, and they can quickly reply to the new client or paste details straight into the practice management system.
Vetstoria's CEO, Julien Renard, explained, "Vetstoria's focus is automation. We're dedicated to constantly innovating so we can continue to empower veterinary practices. With increased pet ownership, practices need veterinary software that helps with reducing admin time while providing pet owners with a great user experience".
On Vetstoria's recent Q2 product update webinar, Head of Innovations at Vetstoria James Cooke explained how these features could help veterinary practices increase their client acquisition capabilities and save more valuable time. You can access the recording here.
About Vetstoria
Founded by vets for vets in 2015, Vetstoria is a veterinary productivity and growth platform that offers real-time appointment scheduling, secure payments, digital marketing, analytics, and telemedicine to over 3,000 practices globally. Customers include independently-owned general practices, referral centers, and universities, as well as some of the world's largest veterinary groups, including NVA, Anicura, IVC-Evidensia, and VetPartners.

