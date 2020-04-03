GREENVILLE, TX, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Now more than ever, access to valuable resources is essential to keeping students inspired by STEM while at home. In support, VEX Robotics has officially launched VEXcode VR (Virtual Robot), a web-based tool designed to meet the needs of computer science lessons for those who don't have access to a physical VEX Robot at home. To maximize accessibility, the program will be entirely free. In addition, there are no software installations required, and the program functions on all major desktops and tablets to ensure a positive user experience. Simply visit vexrobotics.com/vexcode-vr to get started!
Through VEXcode VR, teachers will have the opportunity to continue their students' STEM education while keeping them engaged and excited about the power of robotics. This innovative resource leverages VEX Robotics' universal coding system, VEXcode, so that students can code their virtual robot and see it respond in real time on their desktop or tablet screens.
The team at VEX Robotics has created easy to follow activities for VEXcode VR which will allow educators to get their lessons up and running quickly. Lessons can be found at education.vex.com/vr.
VEXcode VR Features:
- Web-based: No software installations required. VEXcode VR works in all major desktop and tablet browsers.
- Virtual Robots: Using a pre-build robot, users can program drivetrains to navigate, sensors to help solve mazes, pen features with an art canvas to code a creative drawing, and use the new electromagnet to interact with game objects in challenges.
- Virtual Playgrounds: Users can select from different virtual 3D playgrounds to take advantage of the virtual robot's features. Additional features include: point of view control as the robot runs code, visual data on the playgrounds' dashboard, playgrounds that include grid worlds, art canvases, and walled mazes. There are many more Virtual Playgrounds to come!
- Challenges and activities: Our team of education experts created approachable activities that can be easily implemented. Activities are in Google Docs so teachers can add to or edit the activities.
As a true partner in education, VEX Robotics is committed to delivering effective and innovative solutions no matter the constraints. As teachers across the globe explore new classroom formats, VEX Robotics will be there every step of the way.