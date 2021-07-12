ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "GOCare Connect significantly advances our ability to deliver a differentiated level of service," stated Larry Eby, COO of Vexus Fiber. "The remote call center capabilities of GOCare Connect are critical to ensure our continued growth in a post-pandemic environment. NuTEQ's advanced analytics provide Vexus with real-time insight into each customer interaction with a visible "customer journey". And, more recently, NuTEQ's ability to deliver network light levels for each account accelerates subscriber trouble resolution," Eby concluded.
"We have worked with the Vexus team for several years and are excited to broaden the relationship with the deployment of our latest platform, GOCare Connect," stated Mike Roddy, Chief Executive Officer of NuTEQ Solutions. "Vexus is on the forefront of the rapidly changing broadband industry. Vexus' all-fiber networks represent a significant commitment. Investing in a differentiated customer experience takes more than just words and NuTEQ is proud Vexus has selected NuTEQ as part of their investment commitment," concluded Roddy.
The broadband industry is investing heavily in fiber and infrastructure upgrades. Many operators like Vexus are new entrants in a market competing against significantly larger competitors. The GOCare Connect platform simplifies the life of a customer care agent through a single interface with greater insight into the customer account. The analytics engine provides real-time actionable data to all employees to drive continuous improvement throughout the operations.
