CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan.5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --vFairs, the world's leading virtual events company, and Innovatis Group, a premier Association Management Company, announced it's ongoing plans to offer virtual and hybrid event solutions to some of the world's top brands. This announcement comes as the two celebrate over four years of partnership.
The two companies are working together to push the needle for corporate virtual and hybrid events. This ongoing partnership will allow vFairs and Innovatis Group to create highly tailored virtual and hybrid events using new event products and technologies.
In the past four years, Innovatis Group and vFairs have pioneered specialized virtual events for clients such as thINK Community, Dell Technologies User Communities, and VMware User Group. This includes creating a first-of-its-kind online model of a real life venue, pioneering virtual accessibility through ASL and closed captiTEXASoning during live events, and developing a virtual event series targeted at localized member groups.
"Our partnership with Innovatis Group has allowed us to support some extremely meaningful and memorable virtual events in the past, and we are thrilled to continue pushing the envelope in partnership with them going forward," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "We have some extremely exciting products on the horizon that will help Innovatis Group and their clients make a huge impact on their audiences."
"As a leader in the Association Management space, we rely on cutting-edge technologies to create unique experiences for the communities we manage," said Victor Bohnert, CEO of Innovatis Group. "Our partnership with vFairs allows us to create engaging opportunities for both attendees and sponsors across the variety of events we manage."
Innovatis Group has noted a 93% approval rating from across their virtual events in the past, thanks to their partnership with vFairs. The partners agree that this rating will continue to increase as they host further events together.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
Contact the vFairs team to learn more or request a demo to see a virtual event in action or visit http://www.vFairs.com
About Innovatis Group
Innovatis Group is an Association Management Company that creates, manages, and engages communities. Since 2014, Innovatis has been pushing the envelope of innovation for businesses who are looking to engage their customers in a way that strengthens brand loyalty and leverages their advocacy and insights. They are an agile team with diverse experiences that uniquely contribute to company culture and outcomes. Innovatis Group has offices located in Chicago, Nashville and Washington D.C.. Find out more at http://www.innovatisgroup.com
