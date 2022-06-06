The event is free and open to the public, and will address important questions faced by the events industry today. Conversations around the future of virtual events, returning to in-person events, and hosting sustainable, eco-friendly events will take place, and much more.
CARROLLTON, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --vFairs, the award-winning virtual, hybrid and in-person events company, has announced that it will host its second annual DiscoverNext conference on June 15th, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. ET. The event will centre on some of the major questions the event industry is facing currently, including discussions about what's in store for virtual, hybrid and in-person events in the post-pandemic world. Those interested in attending can register online through the event page.
DiscoverNext will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded virtual sessions covering vFairs's own industry insights, commentary and panels from event planners across industries, and new product updates that will support highly engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person events. Additionally, the event will allow users to explore and engage with some new and popular features vFairs offers for any type of event.
"We are ecstatic to once again offer clients, partners, and anyone interested in the events industry a valuable, exciting virtual experience. I am certain that our attendees will leave with a sense of clarity about how to plan their events agenda in the coming quarters. Amidst such uncertain times, we're very happy to be able to offer this to professionals across industries," said Muhammad Younas, CEO at vFairs.
The virtual event is free, and will be hosted on the vFairs platform, giving attendees the chance to explore the various features vFairs offers, interact with their team of event experts, and understand exactly which features can help them find success at future virtual and hybrid events.
Event registration is open to professionals across industries, and can be found here.
About vFairs
vFairs is an award-winning virtual & hybrid events platform and mobile app, helping organizations of all sizes host seamless events. From conferences to trade shows, hiring fairs to student events, our flexible solutions and feature sets are suitable for all event planning needs and goals.
Featuring intuitive 3D virtual venues and expansive features that help you create a custom virtual experience for your audience. Access fully functional webinars, virtual exhibit booths, networking features, content sharing, and more. Every vFairs event is supported by our renowned customer service team, who's there to help every step of the way.
