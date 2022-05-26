The newly launched program will offer affiliate partners rewards and commissions for helping peers build business opportunities through virtual, hybrid and in-person events with vFairs.
CARROLLTON, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs announced today that they have launched their brand new Affiliate Program. Partners registered for the program will earn rewards and commissions as they connect event planners with new business opportunities through vFairs' virtual, hybrid and in-person event solutions.
The vFairs Affiliate Program will offer its partners a 15% commission for every deal they bring in. They will also gain access to exclusive content to help them promote vFairs and attract new deals in order to save money. Additionally, vFairs Affiliates will have the opportunity to align themselves with the award-winning 5-star rated platform, vFairs.
"We are very excited to offer our dedicated vFairs clients and partners a program that not only recognizes their value, but rewards them for their contributions to vFairs' growth," says Muhammad Younas, vFairs CEO. "We look forward to sharing in the success of vFairs with our Affiliate Partners."
To learn more about the vFairs Affiliate Program and how to become an Affiliate Partner, please visit the landing page.
About vFairs
vFairs is an award-winning virtual, hybrid and mobile events platform. We help companies worldwide host immersive, seamless events that help organizations worldwide achieve incredible results. The platform features immersive and lifelike 3D virtual venues, world-renowned customer service and a vast array of features that help you host unforgettable events.
