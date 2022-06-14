The Green & Global program will help organizations host more sustainable events and reward users with the more eco-friendly events they host.
CARROLLTON, Ga., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs has announced the launch of their new Green & Global program, aimed at improving sustainability and eco-friendly events on a global scale. The program will help organizations understand the impacts and savings of hosting more eco-friendly events, and support the increase in sustainable events for organizations of all sizes, across industries.
This announcement comes at a crucial time. Not only is the global sustainability movement at an all-time high, event industry expectations are changing. According to a study conducted by Skift, one key motivating factor in choosing event technologies is sustainability. Additionally, with increased movement back to in-person events post-pandemic, it is crucial that organizations approach their events with a sustainable mindset.
"Green & Global is a milestone for vFairs and the events industry. It is imperative that we not only encourage businesses to choose eco-friendly, sustainable events but also reward them so they continue to reap the benefits of this practice," says Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "We are in a dire situation, and the Green & Global program is just one way for vFairs to help create a more sustainable planet."
To learn more about the vFairs Green & Global program, please visit their site page or get in touch with a vFairs representative.
About vFairs
vFairs is an award-winning virtual, hybrid and mobile events platform. We help companies worldwide host immersive, seamless events that help organizations worldwide achieve incredible results. The platform features immersive and lifelike 3D virtual venues, world-renowned customer service and a vast array of features that help you host unforgettable events.
Media Contact
Brianne Snell, vFairs, 519-215-3854, brianne@vfairs.com
SOURCE vFairs