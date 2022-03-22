CARROLLTON, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the leading virtual & hybrid events platform, today announced it has been named a leader, high performer, or best-in-class in 12 awards across markets by G2, a peer-to-peer business software review website which leverages customer feedback to rank the best business software and services.
Accolades vFairs received this quarter include:
- Leader in the Mid-Market, Small Business and general Virtual Events Platform categories
- Momentum Leader in the general Virtual Events Platform category
- High Performer in the Enterprise, Mid-Market, Small Business and general Events Marketing categories
- Leader in the Asia Pacific region for the Event Management category
- Best Relationship: Mid-Market in the Virtual Events category
- Best Support & Easiest to do Business With: Enterprise in the Event Marketing category
"We are thrilled to be recognized as a best-in-class solution across categories and organizations worldwide through the G2 Spring 2022 reports," says Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "This is our best quarter for accolades yet, and we are committed to improving our product further to help businesses worldwide host amazing events."
vFairs is consistently recognized as a leader in the virtual events category leader; having previously been placed in the top 50 for G2's 2021 Software Awards, and being recognized consistently quarter-over-quarter for over two years as a leader and best-in-class solution on G2's quarterly reports. vFairs has also been ranked as the market leader for virtual events on Capterra and listed on the Latka Top 100 List for SaaS companies across the world.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs.
