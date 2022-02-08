CAROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the world's leading virtual and hybrid events platform, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, placing #6 on the EMEA Sellers list, and #69 on the Global Sellers list for all software products across categories beating out top software sellers such as LinkedIn and Amazon. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
This is vFairs's 1st time appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists, and 7th consecutive quarter topping G2 software rankings, earning its place this year thanks to its continued commitment to excellent event experiences and 5-star customer service.
Muhammad Younas, vFairs CEO, noted "It is always an honor to be recognized as a top software, especially when contending with such amazing software products that span across industries. I firmly believe that our continued commitment to improving event experiences for hosts and attendees around the world will help us continue building our reputation as one of the best virtual event and software options on the market."
"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."
The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.
To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit http://www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About vFairs
vFairs delivers exceptional virtual & hybrid events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a Winter 2022 Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
Contact the vFairs team to learn more or request a demo to see a virtual event in action or visit http://www.vfairs.com
