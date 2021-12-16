CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the leading virtual & hybrid events platform, today announced it has been named a leader in the Mid-Market, Small Business and general Virtual Events Platform categories by G2, a peer-to-peer business software review website, leveraging customer feedback to rank the best business software and services. vFairs also ranks first in the mid-market customer relationship index, indicating the highest levels of customer satisfaction in relation to competitors in the virtual events space.
"We are thrilled to go into 2022 as a leader in the virtual events space for the sixth quarter in a row. This is a true testament to the high quality of virtual events we consistently deliver to our clients," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "We are committed to continual improvement so that our clients can continue to hit their goals through virtual, hybrid and in-person events. I know that this level of commitment will ensure we continue to lead in the events space."
vFairs is consistently recognized as a leader in the virtual events category leader; having previously been named a Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Events Platforms Category on their Spring 2021 Grid, a Leader in the Mid-Market and Small Business segments on their Summer 2021 Grid, and a Leader in the Virtual Events Platforms Category on their Fall 2021 reports. vFairs has also been ranked as the market leader for virtual events on Capterra and listed on the Latka Top 100 List for SaaS companies across the world.
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs.
