FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VG Law Group, LLP recently launched a new website to serve clients in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and across Florida. The website features a user-friendly interface and information for potential clients seeking representation for personal injury and residential and commercial insurance claims.
The firm, managed by Sabrina Vibram and Omar Giraldo, is proud of the following memberships and awards:
- Martindale-Hubbell "AV Preeminent" rating for 2021
- Member of Super Lawyers
- 10.0 rating from Avvo.com
- Broward County Trial Lawyers Association
- Orange County Bar Association
- Florida Justice Association
- The Order of Barristers
- Named as "Rising Star" by Florida Super Lawyers magazine
Omar Giraldo is a founding partner and heads the litigation group. He was a former prosecutor in Broward County and a partner in the largest defense firm in the state of Florida. Omar learned the inner workings of major insurance carriers and uses this knowledge to help maximize recovery for injured individuals.
Sabrina Visram is also a founding partner and has dedicated her practice to civil justice. She has spent her years overseeing and managing all forms of personal injury matters and negotiating settlements in the value of millions. Her knowledge of personal injury cases has given her the ability to be the best advocate for her clients in all phases of their case.
About VG Law Group, LLP
The firm handles cases throughout Florida, including all types of personal injury cases such as auto, truck and motorcycle accidents, product liability, wrongful death, construction accidents, and medical malpractice. The insurance litigation group represents homeowners and businesses who are fighting against their insurance companies to recover funds that they are rightfully owed.
Contact Information: For additional information, please contact Sabrina Visram or Omar Giraldo at (754) 465-0221, or email us using the contact form on our website.
For information about commercial or residential insurance claims, visit: https://vg.law/fort-lauderdale/homeowners-insurance-claims/ or https://vg.law/fort-lauderdale/business-insurance-claims/
For more information about personal injury claims, visit: https://vg.law/fort-lauderdale/personal-injury-lawyer/
Media Contact
Ray Grubman, Triple Digital, +1 864-201-2808, rgrubman@tripledigital.com
Lisa Mclain, Triple Digital, 863-712-4406, lmclain@tripledigital.com
