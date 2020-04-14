HERZLIYA, Israel, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vHive, the only software solution that enables enterprises to digitize their field assets and operations using autonomous drone hives, announced today the release of an end-to-end software solution for mobile crane inspections, simplifying and shortening data acquisition in field crane inspections and enhancing compliance and safety.
"Mobile cranes are required by law to be inspected monthly as part of their ongoing operations," said vHive Co-Founder and CEO, Yariv Geller. "Our new solution, among others for the construction industry, addresses the pains associated with performing these inspections: operations halted while cranes are moved out of the worksite, crane downtime while they are being inspected, an expert inspector who needs to be scheduled to visit the site and the safety hazard of moving a large crane in and out of the worksite - all resulting in high cost and loss of otherwise productive time."
"The introduction of vHive's new unique crane offering using autonomous drones, enables the collection of high resolution data to generate field intelligence in a fraction of the time and cost required by existing inspection processes and technologies, providing an overall easy user experience that enables field workers to use drones as another tool in their toolset – no drone piloting expertise are required. Our ability to digitize cranes enables compliance inspectors to remotely evaluate all cranes on a site, across all worksites, document their status, evaluate and compare suspected faults over time, annotate, auto-identify faults based on artificial intelligence and generate detailed field reports for maintenance and operations."
"Thanks to our commitment to ease of use, scalability and quality, vHive has attracted a customer base of Fortune 500 companies in various industries, who use our software platform to conduct tens of thousands of surveys and improve their business intelligence towards market leadership."
About vHive
vHive is the global software provider to enterprises, accelerating their continuous digital transformation, enabling them to make better decisions based on accurate field data and analytics. vHive is the only software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to digitize their field assets and operations. vHive is making an impact in a variety of industries including communication towers, construction, insurance and rail by dramatically cutting operational costs, generating new revenue opportunities and boosting employee safety.
