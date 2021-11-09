BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the fifth annual CSforALL Summit, VHS Learning announced its plans to further its commitment to expanding student access to computer science education. The longstanding nonprofit revealed its new statewide initiative with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. A total of 115 organizations disclosed commitments during the CSforALL summit, which took place October 19-20, 2021.
CSforALL commitments are new, specific, and measurable actions aimed at advancing the goal of rigorous and inclusive computer science education for all U.S. youth. The commitments grow support and momentum for a sustainable K-12 computer science education system in and out of school. VHS Learning has been making annual commitments since the inception of the national CSforALL movement.
In 2021, VHS Learning, in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, will create a statewide initiative to increase the capacity of schools to offer coursework that prepares students for postsecondary education and STEM careers. Through this grant, Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles will be offered at no charge to students at high schools across Massachusetts, to increase student access to computer science education.
"We're proud to make a commitment in support of expanded access to computer science education," said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. "Since 2016, our nonprofit has made annual commitments to the CSforALL movement by launching courses and partnerships that give students, regardless of their geographic location or economic circumstances, access to computer science courses. We believe all students deserve equal access to educational choices that help them develop critical thinking skills and prepare for the future."
About VHS Learning
VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 25 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. Offering more than 250 unique online courses for high school credit, including 24 AP® courses, credit recovery and enrichment courses, and a selection of dual-credit options, VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), and Cognia. Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.
