BOSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As high schools create student course schedules for the 2022-23 school year, students can include courses not offered at their local school, thanks to new selections from VHS Learning. The nonprofit offers students and schools more than 300 unique high school courses, which range from core subjects and unique electives to Advanced Placement® and Honors options. Course enrollment for fall 2022 is open and can be found here.
VHS Learning collaborates with schools of all types — urban, rural, public, and private — to expand their programs of study and offer instructor-led courses that might not otherwise be available locally. The program features small class sizes, certified teachers, interactive learning, and flexible scheduling with coursework that is accessible anywhere students have internet access. Adding VHS Learning courses is quick and easy, as VHS Learning provides the course instructors and curriculum, as well as its team of helpful online learning experts. Schools work with their students to schedule VHS Learning courses into their standard school day, just like any other course offered at the school.
"VHS Learning has more than twenty-five years of experience in online learning, and that experience is evident in the rich, engaging educational experiences we offer to help students earn high school credits and prepare for college and careers," said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. "Hundreds of schools quickly and easily supplement their local course offerings by adding our online courses to their catalogs, confident in the knowledge they are providing their students with high-quality, collaborative, engaging learning opportunities."
This fall, VHS Learning will offer courses in a variety of subjects, ranging from STEM to Humanities to Credit Recovery courses and more. New course additions will include World Languages courses such as AP Chinese and Chinese 3, and Computer Science and Technology courses such as Python Programming.
In the Chinese 3 course, the spiraled curriculum will expand upon the skills and knowledge students developed in Chinese 1 and Chinese 2, which were introduced last fall. Course participants will explore new vocabulary and grammar lessons, and participate in a variety of activities and projects. Throughout the course, students will also gain insight into Chinese culture and discuss relevant, engaging subject matter. The full-year Honors course will prepare students for the next level of Chinese language proficiency: AP Chinese Language and Culture.
Python Programming is designed to introduce Python as a beginning computer science course. It provides an opportunity for students to learn and practice coding in an online environment with engaging, creative activities. The course includes video content, discussion, practice labs, games, digital products, and projects. During the 15-week course, students will write code, design programs, and have fun along the way.
VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with over 25 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. Offering more than 300 unique online courses for high school credit, including 25 AP® courses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses, VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), and Cognia. Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.
