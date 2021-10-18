MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Via.Delivery, the alternative delivery location company poised to transform the shipping and delivery markets, today announced the appointment of Jeff Macak as Chief Operating Officer and Head of U.S. Operations.
Macak joined Via.Delivery with broad supply chain experience across the retail, manufacturing and food distribution industries, as well as across international, domestic, store replenishment and customer fulfillment channels. Most recently, he served as the Chief Supply Chain Officer for Bed Bath & Beyond where he built the company's diverse supply chain.
"I am excited to welcome Jeff to our leadership team," said Mitchell Nikitin, CEO and Co-Founder, Via.Delivery. "His extensive experience in e-commerce and operations will help us attract pure play e-commerce customers and build a strong alternative delivery location network here in the U.S. We will benefit from Jeff's strong performance record, strategic insight and industry relationships."
"I am thrilled to join Via.Delivery, a company poised to transform the shipping and delivery markets by building the world's largest alternative delivery location network," said Macak. "Via.Delivery has a strong business model that can scale quickly across the U.S. I'm looking forward to helping the millions of online retailers that don't have brick-and-mortar locations to compete with Amazon and traditional retailers by giving them the technology they need to rapidly activate a unique Buy Online, Pickup in Store (BOPIS) solution giving their customers access to thousands of convenient commercial pickup locations that dramatically reduce shipping costs."
Jeff Macak's Bio
During his 20-year distinguished tenure with Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Macak developed what is now the distribution backbone for the majority of goods flowing to the Bed Bath & Beyond stores, while guiding the needs for expanded revenue streams. He oversaw a 5,000-plus person team and was responsible for more than $500M in supply chain spend across channels/brands.
During his time at Bed Bath & Beyond, Macak built the company's diverse supply chain and contributed to more than quadrupling the number of stores and the company's annual revenues. He built and led a network of replenishment warehouses, crossdocks, import facilities, e-commerce fulfillment centers and more.
Prior to joining Bed Bath & Beyond, Macak served in leadership roles at Ameriserve Inc. (acquired by McLane), Manugistics Inc., the Deloitte-Garr Consulting Group, and KPMG Consulting, LLP. He also served as a member of the Executive Advisory Board of Directors for FedEx.
About Via.Delivery
Via.Delivery is the alternative delivery location company poised to transform the shipping and delivery markets by building the world's largest alternative delivery location network. The company is helping the millions of online retailers that don't have brick-and-mortar locations compete with Amazon and traditional retailers by giving them the technology they need to rapidly activate Buy Online, Pickup in Store (BOPIS) and giving their customers access to thousands of convenient pickup locations with dramatically reduced shipping costs.
Via.Delivery's first-to-market next-gen digital logistics and cloud-based delivery platform makes it easy for e-commerce retailers to activate BOPIS, ship orders to thousands of BOPIS locations around the world, and automatically alert shoppers of shipping and delivery status. Via.Delivery's API and Shopify plug-in also make it possible for e-commerce merchants to get up and running with BOPIS, almost instantly.
Via.Delivery has more than 2,000 pure play e-commerce merchants on its technology platform and more than 66,000 alternative delivery locations around the world.
Via.Delivery is based in Menlo Park, CA with offices in Moscow, Russia. Follow Via.Delivery on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Media Contact
Kristin Jones, JONES PR, +1 (314) 534-8187, KRISTIN@JONESPR.NET
SOURCE Via.Delivery