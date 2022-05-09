Best-in-class simulation tools prepare students for real-world engineering careers
HOUSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vias3D will introduce its newest division, Vias3D Academia, at the SIMULIA Regional User Meeting in Houston, Texas on May 11, 2022. Vias3D specializes in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and simulation technologies and is the North America partner for Dassault Systèmes simulation software solutions for education and academic research applications.
"Companies with exciting job opportunities in aerospace, automotive, high-tech, life science, and the oil and gas industries are looking for engineers who have experience with Dassault's best-in-class simulation tools," said Mark Skidmore, vice president of Vias3D Academia for the North America region. "Vias3D Academia is working to put those technologies in university classrooms so students can gain experience while completing their degrees and to be ready to start rewarding engineering careers as soon as they graduate."
Vias3D Academia serves educators, researchers and students with the SIMULIA suite of established simulation tools including Abaqus, CST Studio Suite, Tosca, Fe-safe, Isight, XFlow, PowerFLOW and Simpack. These tools cover a very broad spectrum of topics: nonlinear finite element analysis (FEA), computational fluid dynamics (CFD), multi-body simulations (MBS), electromagnetic analysis (3D EM), durability analysis, and optimization, and can be used for a variety of applications:
- Classroom teaching at the high school, undergraduate and graduate levels
- University innovation, research and design in simulation labs
- Capstone and senior design projects
- Student engineering competitions (Formula SAE®, Baja SAE, SpaceX Hyperloop, etc.)
- Research at the graduate and post-graduate levels
SIMULIA is used in a variety of industries that demand precision and tight quality controls. For example, it can be used to develop anything from life-saving medical devices such as implantable heart valves to designing break-proof smart phones to creating more efficient wind turbine blades.
"SIMULIA is chosen by leading companies for its flexibility and ability to customize the technology to solve challenging engineering problems," said Skidmore. "Those reasons also apply to the academic environment as educators look to expose students to a wide range of varied experiences based on real-world applications."
Vias3D Academia offers group, educational and research licenses for SIMULIA. According to Skidmore, these are the same simulation products that are being used by industry, but are discounted for the educational community. Free student editions of structural and electromagnetic simulations educational software are also available through Vias3D Academia.
To learn more about Vias3D Academia, visit the website at https://vias3dacademia.com.
About Vias3D
Vias3D is a premier provider of integrated solutions for design, engineering and manufacturing processes. Vias3D is a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner providing engineering analysis and design solutions using virtual experience in a variety of industries including aerospace & defense, marine and offshore, transportation and mobility, high tech, consumer packaged goods, energy, and life sciences. Our objective is to prevent repetitive design-related business interruptions and to provide cost-effective, quick, and safer designs with an experienced team. The Vias3D team has decades of combined experience solving clients' complex problems with their software, training, and consulting expertise. Vias3D is a Certified Education Partner of Dassault Systèmes and is authorized to provide training for many DS solutions. For more information, visit https://vias3d.com/.
Media Contact
Nancy A Sarpolis, Vias3D, 1 2482195651, nancy@markitstrategies.com
SOURCE Vias3D