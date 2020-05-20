CARLSBAD, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today Mark Dankberg, Viasat's chairman and CEO will speak at the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, held virtually, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mr. Dankberg is scheduled to appear at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the event will be available on Viasat's investor relations website at: investors.viasat.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Company's investor relations website following the event.
