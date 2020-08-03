CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today the availability of its Viasat Dynamic Video Encoding (DVE) capability, a new satellite communications technology enhancement that optimizes sensor data for military aircraft on Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The new DVE capability allows aircraft to optimize their available bandwidth and video transmissions for high-speed, high-quality video feeds from the aircraft.
In today's ISR missions, military aircraft often travel long legs from base to objective, where satellite return link data rates can change depending upon the location of the aircraft within the satellite footprint. As the aircraft traverse within a single beam and/or across higher data rate spot beam satellites, they are often unable to adjust sensor data rates to efficiently use the full satellite performance available. Recognizing this limitation, Viasat developed its DVE capability to optimize ISR data feeds based on satellite capability, as well as allowing this configuration-on-the-fly to occur across security boundaries.
Viasat's DVE application will provide:
- Video quality adaptation: encoder data rates dynamically change to fall within the maximum available return link data rates, enabling optimum use of available bandwidth—beam-edge-to-edge.
- Bandwidth optimization: enables a communication channel between the Viasat modem and encoder, ensuring baseband applications get the full effect of the bandwidth required for ISR missions.
- Configuration across security boundaries: the application takes advantage of a third-party Cross Domain Solution (CDS) that enables configuration to update across security boundaries. Additionally, Viasat's DVE functionality can still be used to maximize the data rates, without a crypto requirement.
- Congestion management: enables communication between the Viasat modem and Quality of Service (QoS)-enabled router, informing the router when bandwidth changes, which is needed to help manage congested links for critical services during beam-to-beam transitions.
"The Viasat DVE capability is game-changing—it increases the utility of Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) sensor data for ISR missions when aircraft travel across different satellites, different beams of the same satellite or through varying signal strengths in the same beam, enabling a more efficient use of the satellite bandwidth," said Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems, Viasat. "With Viasat DVE, we can enable military aircraft to maximize in-flight video quality and speeds as well as enable continuous video streaming, greater command and control (C2) and enhanced situational awareness to increase mission capability and success to the warfighter."
For more specific product information about Viasat's DVE capability, please visit Viasat's website here.
About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include statements about Viasat's DVE capability to dynamically video encode; optimize bandwidth; configure across security boundaries and manage congestion. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, contractual problems, regulatory issues, technologies that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the government and defense sectors generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.
Copyright © 2020 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.