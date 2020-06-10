CARLSBAD, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, and Honeywell announced today a strategic partnership adding Viasat's VR-12T shipset to Honeywell's Maintenance Service Plan (MSP). The new partnership will further enhance Viasat's IFC offering by giving Viasat Ku-Advanced customers the option to add their Ku system to their MSP contract, thus delivering peace of mind regarding future costs to repair Ku components.
Today, Viasat offers Ku-Advanced service packages with speeds up to 10 Mbps, rollover of unused data allowances, regional and hourly service plans and the ability to stream audio and video content. The service is available over the world's most heavily traveled routes – even over water. Available during all phases of flight, Viasat's network of high-speed, cost-effective satellites delivers quality internet to passengers and crew.
Honeywell's MSP is a well-established maintenance protection plan that offers full coverage options for avionics across a wide range of platforms and operations. The flexible plan will remove financial uncertainty by helping aircraft owners avoid unplanned maintenance costs and downtime.
Claudio D'Amico, business area director, Business Aviation, Viasat commented, "Working with Honeywell's MSP allows us to further enhance our proven business aviation offering by delivering peace of mind to many of our Ku-Advanced customers. Clients using our enhanced onboard connectivity, recognized for high-quality, reliability and performance, will have the flexibility to further protect their IFC investment through a comprehensive service."
For more information, please email Viasat at business-avation@viasat.com or visit Viasat's Business Aviation page.
