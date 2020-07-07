Viasat Launches Premium Residential Internet Service in Brazil; Will Become First Satellite Internet Service Provider to Make High-Speed Internet Available Across 100 Percent of the Country

New Internet Service Plans are Competitively-Priced, Deliver Fast Speeds and Offer Unique Features such as Unlimited Chat and Browsing, as well as an Internet 'Free Zone' from 2:00 AM to 7:00AM Local Time