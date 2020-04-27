CARLSBAD, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today it has surpassed a significant milestone of shipping 200 production units of its advanced Move Out / Jump Off (MOJO) Link 16 expeditionary tactical gateway system. The MOJO system allows platforms with size, weight and power restrictions to communicate on a Link 16 network, and exchange near real-time tactical situational awareness data and secure voice with other, high-valued Link 16 platforms.
The 200th milestone shipment marks a threefold increase year-over-year in production capacity of the MOJO system. MOJO systems are currently in use by all U.S. military services, the U.S. National Guard, and coalition partners, and are deployed throughout the U.S. Department of Defense's Combatant Commands. As a result of continued interest in Viasat's MOJO system, the Company plans to steadily increase its production run rate and establish a surge capacity in order to meet ongoing customer demand.
MOJO is a significant contributor to Viasat's portfolio of Non-Developmental Item (NDI) offerings leveraging Link 16 communications for the U.S. and international defense markets. Viasat's NDI offerings are designed to rapidly deliver next-generation technology solutions ahead of the traditional government procurement model by leveraging Viasat's agile development process and flexible business model.
"The number of MOJO production units shipped-to-date in fiscal year 2020 demonstrates the value of our NDI offerings for military customers who require access to the most advanced technology solutions to assist in immediate mission needs," said Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems, Viasat. "Our MOJO system is designed for easy adoption into specialized units like the U.S. Army's Security Force Assistance Brigades and modernization efforts like the U.S. Army's Integrated Tactical Network, which gives military users access to mobile, secure, high-speed connectivity for enhanced communications and cloud-enabled applications across the battlespace."
The MOJO system is equipped with Viasat's Small Tactical Terminal, the world's only multi-channel radio capable of performing Link 16 communications in a small form factor. In using this system, warfighters on the move have a rapidly-deployable solution that delivers access to critical air/ground situational awareness data. In addition, the MOJO is a complete, compact and ruggedized line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight communications system that is ideal for translating incompatible messages from disparate satellite communications networks in remote locations where network extensions are critical to execute a mission.
About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include statements about the MOJO's ability to improve communications for, and provide certain benefits to, U.S. and international military agencies, and expected increases in production rates and our ability to meet increased demand. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, contractual problems, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the government and defense sectors generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.
Copyright © 2020 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.