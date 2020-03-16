CARLSBAD, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today its commitment to meet the FCC's "Keep Americans Connected" pledge. Viasat will work with its residential and small business customers to keep them connected, lessening potential health and economic impacts associated with the coronavirus.
In alignment with the FCC's request to all Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Viasat pledges for the next 60 days to: (1) not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; (2) waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and (3) open its Wi-Fi hotspots, in conjunction with partners, to any American who needs them.
Mark Dankberg, chairman and CEO of Viasat commented, "We understand this is an extremely unsettling time for many of our customers as the world confronts the threat of COVID-19. Our goal is to help provide internet continuity to all of our customers who count on us to stay connected—whether at home or at work. We are committed to enable our customers to stay informed, productive and connected to friends, family, colleagues and loved ones."
More information on Viasat's commitment in response to COVID-19
Viasat is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees, as well as ensuring the continuous delivery of products and services to its customers and partners. Read Viasat's commitment here.
