SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended October 3, 2020, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT/4:30pm EDT.  A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.  The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:

Toll-Free:

833-968-1971


International:

647-689-6643


Conference ID:

8786299





Replay of the call:

Dial-In:

416-621-4642


Toll-Free:

800-585-8367


Conference ID:

8786299


Start date:

November 5, 2020

4:30pm PDT

End date:

November 12, 2020

8:59pm PDT

About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:

Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com

Press Contact:

Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

 

