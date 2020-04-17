Viavi_Logo.jpg

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended March 28, 2020, on Wednesday May 6, 2020, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.  A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.   The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:


Toll-Free:

833-245-9658

International:

647-689-4230

Conference ID:

7937339



Replay of the call:


Dial-In:

416-621-4642

Toll-Free: 

800-585-8367

Conference ID:

7937339

Start date:

May 6, 2020    4:30pm PT

End date:

May 13, 2020  8:59pm PT

About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:    Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com
Press Contact:          Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

 

