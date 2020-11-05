First Quarter - Net revenue of $284.7 million, down $15.1 million or 5.0% year-over-year - GAAP operating margin of 11.0%, up 410 bps year-over-year - Non-GAAP operating margin of 21.3%, up 370 bps year-over-year - GAAP EPS of $0.06, up $0.03 or 100.0% year-over-year - Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21, up $0.03 or 16.7% year-over-year