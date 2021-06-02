SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced the mOSA Module, adding optical spectrum analysis to the VIAVI Multiple Application Platform (MAP) Optical Manufacturing Test system. The mOSA complements existing VIAVI solutions for optical power measurement, switching and signal conditioning, and test automation, further enhancing the industry's most comprehensive test portfolio for development and manufacturing of optical communications technology.
The new MAP mOSA Module offers exceptional web and touchscreen user interfaces, and a 30% improvement in measurement resolution as compared to similar products on the market today. A member of the LightDirect family of hot swappable test modules, the single slot mOSA is a fraction of the size of legacy optical spectrum analyzers, reducing the valuable automated manufacturing test system footprint by up to six rack units. Joining the seventeen application modules already released for the VIAVI MAP System, the addition of the mOSA Module allows customers to leverage the full integrated power of the industry's most widely deployed optical test platform.
"Optical communications manufacturers are racing to keep up with demand for next generation coherent and ethernet optical interfaces. Simultaneously, testing precision continues to increase, while pressure to hit aggressive cost targets has never been higher," said Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production Business Unit, VIAVI. "Our new mOSA optical spectrum analyzer leapfrogs the competition in both performance and density, perfectly complementing the VIAVI MAP system that delivers unmatched scalability, efficiency and precision to meet escalating demands for optical manufacturing testing."
To learn more about new VIAVI solutions for cost-effective development and manufacturing of communications technology, visit the virtual exhibition during OFC 2021, June 7-11.
About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.
