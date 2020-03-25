CHICAGO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibes, the leading mobile engagement platform for connecting people to the brands they love, today announced the free availability of Vibes Notify, a text messaging broadcast solution, to any essential businessi during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vibes Notify lets companies internally distribute SMS alerts and call-to-actions to team members quickly, allowing companies to connect personally with each employee and share vital information in real-time. These SMS alerts can help communicate details such as store closings or re-openings by location, and can be used for any time-sensitive, need-to-know company-wide communications.
"We are operating in uncharted waters, requiring everyone to work together and communicate quickly, and often," said Alex Campbell, co-founder and chief innovation officer at Vibes. "As mobile messaging experts, we feel it is both our responsibility and our duty to offer mission-critical solutions that help businesses navigate this crisis. So, we're offering Vibes Notify – a free, simple, enterprise-ready messaging solution that layers on top of existing communication channels like email to capitalize on the immediacy, deliverability and reliability of SMS."
Vibes Notify evolved from Vibes' deep SMS capabilities, is simple to integrate and execute, and allows brands to send large volumes of highly personalized alerts across all mobile channels and devices. This text messaging solution can facilitate communications within HQ and across stores, enabling disparate workforces and/or employees to work and communicate remotely, thereby facilitating the urgent need for social distancing while continuing to deliver essential products and services.
Vibes Notify is ideal for businesses that are required to be operational and open during a crisis and that have a distributed workforce of 1,000 employees or more. This solution is intuitive, easy to use, and access to it has been designed to be implemented quickly after account activation.
About Vibes
Vibes, recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, enables marketers to deliver compelling and profitable mobile engagement conversations. The Vibes Mobile Engagement Platform lets marketers easily manage all mobile communication channels including text messaging, push notifications, Apple Wallet, Google Pay, messaging apps, and mobile web campaigns — all through a single interface. With a world-class NPS score of +75, Vibes is a customer-first company, serving brands such as Chipotle, Discover, Lane Bryant, PetSmart, and Allstate. To learn more about Vibes, visit www.vibes.com.
