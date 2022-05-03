Vibrant Gastro received honorable mention in the health category for its innovative drug-free treatment for chronic constipation utilizing an entirely different approach compared to traditional drug-based treatments.
NANTUCKET, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovation in healthcare, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.
Currently available constipation medications, may cause nausea and diarrhea in some patients, negatively impacting their quality of life.
Research shows that when the biological clock is out of synch, people are more likely to experience constipation. Vibrant's drug-free technology resynchronizes the biological clock, allowing bowel function to improve.
In clinical trials Vibrant demonstrated efficacy and safety, whereby patients` constipation symptoms were significantly improved, as: complete bowel movements as well as quality of life, with no treatment-related nausea or diarrhea.
Vibrant's non-pharmaceutical technology can also utilize its novel mechanism of action to potentially treat other conditions.
Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.
Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.
"We are humbled to receive the honorable mention in the health category. Vibrant is dedicated to accelerate the transition to drug-free treatments that will enable millions of constipation patients to live more enjoyable lives, and potentially decrease the economic burden on healthcare systems," says Lior Ben Tsur, Vibrant CEO.
"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About Vibrant:
Vibrant is the pioneer of a unique mechanism of action for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), based on the scientific understanding that when the biological clock is desynchronized, people are more likely to experience constipation.
The orally administered non-pharmacologic disposable capsule is directed by a pod, which activates and sends the operating instructions to the capsule, before swallowing. The capsule, once ingested, resynchronizes the biological clock through mechanical stimulation of the colon, resulting in improved bowel movements, constipation symptoms relief, and better quality of life.
The treatment's companion app assists patients in self-track their treatment progress, helping them obtain a better state of health.
The Vibrant capsule is an investigational device limited to investigational use in the United States. It is currently under FDA review and is not available for sale.
To learn more about Vibrant, visit http://www.vibrantgastro.com.
