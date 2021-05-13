NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vic.ai, the artificial intelligence (AI) platform for autonomous accounting and real-time insights, announced today the company has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit for its cloud-hosted AI accounting solution.
The rigorous SOC 2 Type II guidelines are determined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Vic.ai's successful certification demonstrates that its information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality. The audit was conducted by A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner that helps global organizations take a strategic approach to confidently mitigate cybersecurity risks.
When companies rely on cloud service providers to perform activities that are central to their business operations and strategy, they need to have the highest level of trust and transparency in that provider's operations, processes, and results. With increasing risks related to the handling of sensitive customer data, cloud computing vendors that choose to complete a SOC 2 Type II audit demonstrate the highest level of dedication to protecting their customers.
"Our company values include a commitment to integrity and putting our customers first," said Alexander Hagerup, Co-Founder, and CEO of Vic.ai. "That's why we hold ourselves accountable to the highest industry standards and prioritize our customers' data security and privacy. Earning the SOC 2 Type II certification allows us to give our clients confidence that their data is safe so they can get back to focusing on their business."
Vic.ai is the AI (Artificial Intelligence) Platform for Accounting Productivity. Vic.ai's machine learning technology has been trained on over 200 million live accounting documents and transactions. Already surpassing human-level accuracy for many tasks with its Autopilot functionality, Vic.ai helps accountants, CFOs, controllers, and accounts payable (AP) teams perform truly autonomous accounting and become more efficient and reduce errors on routine accounting tasks.
