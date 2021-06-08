NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vic.ai, the artificial intelligence (AI) platform for autonomous accounting and real-time insights, today announced the new Vic.ai Partner Program, which empowers resellers and technology providers with self-service enablement so they can deliver the AI solutions their accounting and finance customers need.
The program affords partners greater opportunities to increase enterprise-level revenue streams with new and existing customers. With the proliferation of automation and cloud accounting technologies, businesses are searching for the right partners to help them navigate their digital transformation journey and develop an AI strategy. That strategy includes intelligently automating back-office work like cost-side accounting, expense management, and reporting.
The new Partner Program expands the options for engagement with Vic.ai: as a referral partner, a solution provider, or a software partner. This flexibility allows organizations to align their Vic.ai partnership with their business models. Solution providers can deliver Vic.ai products and serve as AI industry authorities by becoming a singular resource for their customers. Partners also have access to the expertise of the Vic.ai team, which has more than 2,300 customers worldwide.
"Vic.ai is dedicated to providing our partners with a program that offers the most innovative accounting solution, exceptional support, and a wealth of resources," said Todd Robinson, Head of Strategic Accounts at Vic.ai. "Our new partner program reaffirms our commitment to our channel partners and we're excited to help them welcome their customers into the era of autonomous accounting."
Vic.ai's Partner Program benefits include:
- New Revenue Opportunities: Solution partners can add new revenue streams to their current product and service offerings.
- Sales Enablement and Support: Vic.ai supports solution partners throughout the entire sales cycle by providing sales expertise and dedicated training to close deals and nurture customer relationships.
- Access to Vic.ai PartnerHub: An online microsite with co-brandable and pre-built marketing assets and tools, such as presentation decks and case studies, to help identify and drive opportunities with customers.
For more information about Vic.ai and how to join its Partner Program, please visit http://www.vic.ai/partners.
Partner Quote
"Vic.ai is a promising entry into the pre-accounting market. With their AI capabilities, deep historical database, and high accuracy for recognition, many firms can benefit from the product's capabilities of helping with accounting decisions. While pre-accounting technologies are new, we think it is wise for VARs to partner with Vic.ai to assist their clients in a deep and meaningful way. I believe most people who see Vic.ai work will be surprised at the capabilities of the system today."
Randy Johnston, CEO and Co-Founder, Network Management Group, Inc.
About Vic.ai
Vic.ai is the AI (Artificial Intelligence) Platform for Accounting Productivity. Vic.ai's machine learning technology has been trained on over 200 million live accounting documents and transactions. Already surpassing human-level accuracy for many tasks with its Autopilot functionality, Vic.ai helps accountants, CFOs, controllers, and accounts payable (AP) teams perform truly autonomous accounting and become more efficient and reduce errors on routine accounting tasks.
SOURCE Vic.ai