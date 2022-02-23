NAPA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing to set themselves apart from other wine brands and always being a step ahead on current wine developments, VicariousWines by Modus Operandi Cellars recently launched a first of its kind tasting set with On Demand capability. The Vicarious On-Demand set includes four Napa & Sonoma wines with over two and half hours of educational and entertaining videos hosted and narrated by winemaker Jason Moore and with some of the valleys most prominent wine industry experts.
Each of the bottles represent the best of Napa and Sonoma and the experience is touted to be even better than an actual visit. The On Demand video uses motion graphics, and other high end digital resources so you can observe the full winemaking and grape growing process, the history of Napa and Sonoma, the business of running a winery in one of the most sought-after wine regions in the world as well as flavor profiles and food pairing recommendations all from the comfort of your own home.
The four varietals of wines from Vicarious are Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast, Red Blend Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley. They are sophisticated wines with an approachable price point.
- 2020 Sonoma Chardonnay: The wine opens with expressive ripe peaches, green guava, and pink grapefruit with touches of marzipan and ginger. Medium to full bodied, the palate has a lovely satiny texture and wonderful intensity of tropical and stone fruit flavors, finishing with a savory/nutty character shining through. Gold Medal- 91pts The Tasting Panel
- 2019 Sonoma Pinot Noir: This wine comes from a collection of vineyards along the Sonoma Coast, focusing on the Fort Ross-Seaview appellation. Fragrant perfume of warm cranberries, redcurrant jelly and fresh raspberries with hints of cinnamon stick, wild sage, and a waft of candied violets. Medium to full bodied, the palate bursts with vivacity and freshness, offering layers of red berry and earthy flavors and a very finely grained texture, finishing long, and perfumed. Double Gold- 95pts American Fine Wine Competition
- 2019 Napa Red Blend: 43% Merlot, 38% Syrah, 11% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Malbec: Vicarious is a high impact and crowd-pleasing blended wine. Most often composed of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, and Petite Sirah, but the blend changes every year. Double Gold- 94pts American Fine Wine Competition
- 2019 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon: Deep garnet-purple colored, it has wonderfully fragrant blue and black fruits, florals and earth notes with savory olive and meat hints. The palate is medium to full-bodied with lovely ripe, grainy tannins and great freshness, with a firm, muscular structure and long, multi-layered finish. 92+pts The Wine Advocate
The On Demand tasting kits come in single tasting, tastings for two, and full size.
- 4 x 4oz bottles of wine for a solo experience.
- One glass of each of the four wines. $65
- 4 x 8oz bottles of wine for a tasting for two.
- One glass of each wine for both people $95
- 4 x 750ml bottles of wine
- One glass of each wine for four+ people. $195
"Traveling to wine country is a dream for many but can be very expensive and unattainable for some… this experience was created to allow anyone to get a behind the scenes insight, winemaker hosted tasting experience in the comfort of their home for less than a tank of gas." say's Jason Moore
Winemaker Jason Moore is coming off a phenomenally successful 2021 year with both Modus Operandi Cellars and Vicarious Wines. The launch of the new On Demand tasting kit has been a long-time passion project of his. His goal was to bring wine consumers of all levels a platform to not only taste fantastic wines from Napa and Sonoma but to also give them an educational and entertaining way to go about it at their own leisure. This two-fold approach has not been done before to this depth and the On Demand feature make it easy to stop and restart at any time.
For more information on Vicarious wines please visit their website at http://www.vicariouswines.com
About The Vicarious Wines by Modus Operandi Cellars
Vicarious Wines by Modus Operandi Cellars was founded by Jason Moore in 2005 with the intention of producing affordable appellation wines that are high impact and over deliver for the price. Vicarious currently produces Sonoma Coast Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, as well as Napa Valley Red Wine and Cabernet Sauvignon. The Vicarious wines are available online as well as in various restaurants and wine shops across the country. Also, "Vicarious on Demand" a first of its kind winemaker hosted video experience + wine tasting kit that is educational, entertaining, and again, on demand thru high production quality tasting videos paired with the Vicarious wines.
