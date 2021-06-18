EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agent Image welcomes Victor Arredondo, their new Vice President of Growth and Digital.
Based in San Jose, CA, Arredondo brings his passion for data-driven marketing to boost Agent Image's marketing campaigns and lead generation channels.
Arredondo previously spearheaded growth and digital marketing at Pacific Debt, a debt relief company with operations nationwide, Blueday Real Estate, a tech-enabled agency in Solana Beach acquired by Home Bay, and FundLoans, a wholesale mortgage lender. Arredondo has been known to develop robust marketing technology stacks which optimize growth and results in lower marketing costs without sacrificing results.
"We're excited to have Victor on board," says Ginette Wright, Agent Image's Vice President of Marketing. "Agent Image is at an exciting phase where we're expanding our brand and services. I look forward to working closely with Victor to strengthen Agent Image's brand marketing and activation efforts."
"Victor's expertise in digital growth couldn't come at a better time," says Jon Krabbe, co-founder, and managing partner. "Without a doubt, Victor's extensive experience in utilizing different marketing strategies and analytic tools will help us exceed our key performance indicators and goals."
Arredondo has over ten years of experience as a Growth Marketer. He started his Growth and Digital Marketing career specifically in proptech and fintech at GoSite, a software company in San Diego, as a Marketing Manager. Then Vic led The Studio, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's in-house ad agency, as their Digital Marketing Director. Eventually he was tagged to lead Home Bay, as its Senior Growth Marketing Manager, where he oversaw marketing acquisition, reputation management, and brand development.
Before joining the Marketing and Tech industry, Arredondo spent five years serving in the United States Marine Corps, where he obtained the rank of Sergeant. He obtained his AA in Advertising, a BA in Sociology from Humboldt State, and attended CAL Berkeley as Sally Casanova Pre-Doctoral scholar for Analytics in Preventative Health.
He is also currently pursuing his Masters in Business Administration at the University of California, Davis - Graduate School of Management.
About Agent Image
Agent Image is the leading provider of real estate website design and online marketing solutions in North America. A wholly-owned subsidiary of The Design People, Inc., Agent Image has created over 24,000 real estate websites for top-producing REALTORS®, agents, and brokerages since 1999.
