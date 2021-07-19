ORLANDO, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The video takes a closer look at the GroceRE imagined interactive created by Cuhaci & Peterson, PULSE Integration and KPS Global have teamed up to offer end-to-end solutions to change the landscape of the grocery experience.

The combination of systems integration and end-to-end e-commerce solutions is fundamentally paramount to delivering on the promise of future retailing excellence.

As grocers design future store formats, the integration of e-commerce into the retail network requires an adept team to connect all the systems together and eliminate any gaps in processes and operations.

Learn more (including store design, robotics, cold storage, and systems integration) by visiting the GroceRE Imagined feature at https://futureshop.c-p.com/grocery-reimagined/.

Media Contact

Kraig Koelsch, Cuhaci & Peterson, 407-643-2365, kraig.koelsch@c-p.com

 

SOURCE Cuhaci & Peterson

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.