ORLANDO, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The video takes a closer look at the GroceRE imagined interactive created by Cuhaci & Peterson, PULSE Integration and KPS Global have teamed up to offer end-to-end solutions to change the landscape of the grocery experience.
The combination of systems integration and end-to-end e-commerce solutions is fundamentally paramount to delivering on the promise of future retailing excellence.
As grocers design future store formats, the integration of e-commerce into the retail network requires an adept team to connect all the systems together and eliminate any gaps in processes and operations.
Learn more (including store design, robotics, cold storage, and systems integration) by visiting the GroceRE Imagined feature at https://futureshop.c-p.com/grocery-reimagined/.
Media Contact
Kraig Koelsch, Cuhaci & Peterson, 407-643-2365, kraig.koelsch@c-p.com
SOURCE Cuhaci & Peterson