NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a small business owner, entrepreneur or consultant being "camera ready" was never a necessary element in your modern business tool kit - until now. Today's virtual world requires going beyond the equipment you need to deliver a great remote presentation. Nailing your authentic visual storytelling is a must according to entrepreneur Sharon Haver, the founder of FocusOnStyle.com
As the world transitioned to working from home, remote learning, and at home television broadcasts, we became accustomed to the relatability of what was on-screen daily. We can all take lessons from a supermodel as Naomi Campbell became more approachable when she styled and shot her own magazine cover with her iPhone.
While business reopens, the ease and familiarity of being virtual will continue to shift the future landscape of getting you and your business out there. Use your marketing videos and branding photos to stand out and confidently position yourself as the authority in your niche. As opposed to attempting to "live your best life" on camera, you must avoid perfectionism and become the "director" of your brand communications, as well as the relatable yet aspirational face of your brand.
Standing out in a crowded market is Sharon's area of expertise. Online business, personal branding and style expert, media personality, and founder of FocusOnStyle.com since 1999, Sharon uses her professional expertise to help you navigate the ever-changing online world so you can grow a modern business with authentic marketing...refined to suit your style.
"What sets you apart from anyone else is your own personality. To stand out as a go-to authority, lead with authenticity, have the confidence to truly be you in everything from your branding photos and marketing videos to social media," Sharon recommends. "Not only does authenticity elevate the know, like, and trust factor, but it's magnetic to your clients."
Consider the following:
- First impressions are made in a snap - a recent study shows it takes 1/10th of second for someone to form an opinion of you online.
- Hubspot found that 54% of consumers want to see more video content from a brand or business they support.
Showing up on camera is more important for your business than ever before. Yet if insecurities arise and self-confidence plummets when it comes to getting on camera, you're not alone.
Sharon's answer to on-camera insecurity? Authenticity. Being the best at being you is what makes you un-copyable while attracting your most aligned audience! And if you're going to take advice on how to successfully show up on-camera, let it be from someone who has been featured in the media over 1,000 times.
For business owners and entrepreneurs, in the age of being an authentic superstar this may be easier said than done. To help you get going, Sharon offers these tips to simplify the process of creating authentic branding photos and marketing videos.
- The less "professional" and more "real" a video is the more it converts these days as it removes the friction between you and the viewer, thus more revenue from doing less!
- The longer it takes to get on video, the more momentum you lose. The "same day" approach works like gangbusters to get out of your own way and get it done.
- The setting and background of your video, along with what you wear (and what not to wear) will complete the story of your visual message. Make sure they are saying the right message. Aim for a natural, yet styled setting.
- Avoid sounding salesy and scripted. Use a bulleted framework to keep the video more conversational and allow your personality to shine. After, you can repurpose the video into ad copy to keep your personal brand consistent throughout.
The good news is, anyone can skip the overwhelm of getting on camera. Creating photos and videos today is simple, as your smartphone or webcam are both your production studio and personal broadcasting center. Sharon has wrapped up everything you need to magnify your video presence at VideoQuickStarter.com.
