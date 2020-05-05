RESTON, Va., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the award-winning video platform for higher education, today launched a new integrated transcript editor designed to provide accessible video for all students as the world shifts to online learning. With the Echo360 transcript editor, non-technical users can efficiently edit machine-generated transcripts to make video more searchable and navigable to support effective online learning. Edited transcripts may also be published as closed captions to comply with accessibility standards, minimize costly third-party captioning fees, and reduce non-compliance risk for the institution.
"Creating closed captions is a crucial, but challenging, process. Even with accurate transcripts, our team still needed to manage different file types and toggle between multiple windows to edit these transcripts into fully compliant captions," said Katie Skapin, Instructional Technologist at Case Western Reserve University. "With the transcript editor, we can now create transcripts and convert them into captions all within the Echo360 platform, saving our team time and frustration."
After Echo360 transcribes a video using automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology, authorized faculty and administrators--as well as permitted students--can easily access and edit the transcript to attain the desired level of accuracy. To allow users to quickly find errors, Echo360 highlights specific words or entire transcripts that fall below a user-definable confidence score threshold.
Once reviewed and approved, compliant transcripts may be optionally published into the Echo360 Closed Caption track for presentation during video playback. The system tracks all edits by each user, ensuring that any conflicting edits can be reconciled or reversed, if needed.
"Echo360's mission has always been to create classrooms and learning environments that are more engaging and accessible to all students. As many faculty members are teaching online for the first time, we're focused on smoothing the transition and ensuring that all students are able to learn remotely," said Fred Singer, founder and CEO of Echo360. "With closed captions, some students will be able to engage with video learning for the first time, and all students will benefit from accurate transcripts and video learning that is increasingly accessible."
Echo360 partners have access to the transcript editor and ASR tools as part of their existing contracts and at no additional cost.
About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 technologies reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.