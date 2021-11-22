HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VideoMagistrate has been selected by Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) to perform magistrate hearings for Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star was launched by DPS and Texas Governor Greg Abbott on March 6, 2021 to enhance safety and security at our southern border. To accommodate the heavy load of magistrate hearings, 30 Texas judges have been appointed all over the state of Texas from El Paso to Palestine to Austin. The Office of Court Administration provides administrative staff support to assist with the remote magistration.
VideoMagistrate has been chosen to facilitate the hearings these judges preside over as part of the legal processing of detainees through Operation Lone Star. VideoMagistrate is a professional web-based service that provides one comprehensive solution for video conferencing, document sharing and editing, as well as e-signature for court hearings and other legal proceedings -- all within a single web interface.
