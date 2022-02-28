CHENGDU, China, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VideoProc Team from Digiarty Software today kicks off their first massive software giveaway of 2022. During this spring sale, every participant can get a free copy of VideoProc Converter at $0. Besides, there are great chances to win free copies of amazing software, including iPhone manager, data recovery program, PDF tool, and file transfer app. Prizes also include an Apple iPad 10.2-inch 64GB and two Sandmarc Motion Variable Filters. This massive giveaway event is live now and valid until March 20th at https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/spring-offer.htm.
"To thank our users for their support, we jointly launched the 2022 Spring Massive Giveaway event with our alliance partners," said Cecilia Hwung, marketing manager of VideoProc. "All participants can get VideoProc Converter and VideoProc Vlogger for free. And there are chances to win other four media software and two hardware products including an Apple iPad from the same event."
1. Get VideoProc Converter at $0
VideoProc Converter, released in September 2018, is a one-stop video processing software. It is a combo of video/audio/DVD converter, downloader, and screen recorder. Fully powered by the advanced Level-3 Hardware Acceleration, VideoProc Converter delivers a buttery smooth (4K/8K) video transcoding process without compromising quality. Encompassing 370+ codecs and 420+ formats, VideoProc Converter works with almost all videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone, Android, or any other device. Plus with some practical editing features, users can easily polish up their footage for playback and sharing.
Now, during this Spring Massive Giveaway event, every participant can get VideoProc Converter at an extremely low price.
-$0 for VideoProc Converter Giveaway Version (without free upgrade)
-60% off the VideoProc Converter Lifetime License
2. Get VideoProc Vlogger at $0
VideoProc Vlogger, the new free video editor of Digiarty Software, has been well-received and recommended by authority sites all over the world. It's free, with no watermark or hidden paid functions. With some advanced features usually only available in paid software, VideoProc Vlogger could be a real game-changer of free video editing software.
Most big names carry a high price tag. But with VideoProc Vlogger, there is no such concern. During this VideoProc Spring Massive Giveaway, users can get VideoProc Vlogger for free, just as always.
3. Lucky Draw Amazing Gifts
#1. DearMob iPhone Manager at $0 (Worth $79.95)
DearMob iPhone Manager is a robust iOS backup and transfer tool between iOS devices (iPhone/iPad) and desktop devices. It is fast, safe, and trustworthy. Users can easily transfer everything from the old iPhone/iPad to new devices, computers, and external hard drives. DearMob iPhone Manager also offers a one-click solution to backup whatever you like from your iPhone/iPad without worrying about data loss.
#2. Do Your Data Recovery Pro at $0 (Worth $89)
Do Your Data Recovery Pro is a professional data recovery program trusted by many users. It does well in recovering deleted, formatted or inaccessible data from all sorts of storage devices, such as HDD, SSD, USB, memory card, and so on.
#3. Flip PDF Plus Pro at $0 (Worth $399)
Flip PDF Plus Pro is a powerful feature-rich flipbook maker. With this flipbook maker, users can easily create impressive page-turning books to display smoothly on iPad, iPhone, Android devices, and desktop.
#4. FileWhopper 100GB File Transfer
FileWhopper is an advanced service that specializes in transferring large files or folders up to 10TB with no compression needed. With Zero-Knowledge Encryption, your secured data is inaccessible to any third party. For users who have files that are bigger than any limits, FileWhopper is a go-to choice.
#5. Apple iPad 10.2-inch 64GB & Sandmarc Motion Variable Filter
In addition to the software giveaway, there are hardware products in the lucky draw prizes. Participants also have chances to win an Apple iPad 10.2-inch 64GB worth $329 and a Sandmarc Motion Variable Filter worth $99.99.
Pricing and Availability
Totally free.
Everyone is welcome to join the event. There is no gimmick or any additional restriction. Visit the official event page at https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/spring-offer.htm.
