Digiarty announced the 1.4 version update of VideoProc Vlogger, adding custom video resolution and audio bitrate options for a better user experience.
CHENGDU, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VideoProc Team from Digiarty Software rolled out the latest version update of VideoProc Vlogger 1.4 across all platforms yesterday. This update includes a new tag showing the usage status of the clips, custom video resolution options, new available audio bitrate options, and more.
VideoProc Vlogger, the highly anticipated free video editing program from Digiarty Software, was built to help everyone easily create cinematic videos since its release in September 2021. After the release, the VideoProc team pays close attention to the feedback from every user and tester. And yesterday, VideoProc Vlogger 1.4 showed itself with practical updates and enhancements for a better video creation experience.
1. A New Tag on the Media Library to Show the Usage Status of the Media
In VideoProc Vlogger, the flexible Media Library allows users to batch import/delete, and categorize their media files. But "you can't see which clip is already posted on the video track," according to a user's feedback from the Facebook group of VideoProc Vlogger.
To provide a better creation experience and help users improve editing efficiency, the development team puts a new tag on the Media Library to indicate the media used in the timeline. VideoProc Vlogger 1.4 and later versions will see this update. Users can get this feature by updating to the latest version of VideoProc Vlogger for free.
2. Custom Video Resolution Options in the New Project Window
By far in the New Project window, VideoProc Vlogger offers 225 most commonly used video resolutions by using different combinations of video length and width. But there is no denying that just offering resolution presets "is not really a custom resolution," and users need more to unleash their creativity.
The VideoProc team heard the needs of the users. VideoProc Vlogger 1.4 adds custom video resolution options. Users will be able to type in their own custom resolution values from this version.
3. New Audio Bitrate Options in the Export Window
According to Wikipedia, 256 kbit/s is a commonly used high-quality bitrate for the MP3 audio format, while 320 kbit/s is the highest level supported by the MP3 standard. And for AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), Apple began selling songs and music videos at a higher bitrate (256 kbps cVBR) in 2007.
With this update, VideoProc Vlogger 1.4 adds three new audio bitrate options in the export window, including 192, 256, and 320kbps. Users can export their creation with original HQ audio quality in VideoProc Vlogger.
4. Other Enhancements and Fixes
Improved the export initialization failed error window to provide solutions. In most cases, users can get rid of the error by disabling/closing their antivirus software.
So far, the VideoProc team has received a mass of feedback from the public. Users love VideoProc Vlogger not only because it is free yet powerful, but also because the VideoProc team cares about users and promises to make progress. Users will find VideoProc Vlogger hard to beat as a free 4K video editor with pro features like color grading, motion editing, and speed ramping.
"To provide a better video creation experience to our users, we have been working hard behind the scenes to create VideoProc Vlogger. More than just a tool, VideoProc Vlogger focuses on being a partner that helps our users get started and grows with them to deal with all sorts of editing scenarios as their skills grow," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software.
