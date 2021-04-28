SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players and directional sound speakers, today announced that its new Hands-Free Screen Control, will work with its VP90 Digital Signage media player.
Videotel Digital already offers the broadest array of interactive touch-less sensors, which can initiate audio and video automatically or with the wave of a hand, but its Hands-Free Screen Control option is triggered by a QR code, which transfers control of the screen to a hand-held smartphone allowing the viewer to engage with an interactive screen touch-lessly.
Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital's EVP of Marketing and Sales said, "Once the viewer takes a picture of the QR code with their phone, screen control automatically transfers to their smartphone allowing them to fully navigate, interact, mirror, and control the display without touching it."
To learn more about Videotel Digital's Hands-Free Screen Control go Here.
To learn more about Videotel Digital's Touch-less Interactive products go Here.
To learn more about Videotel Digital's HyperSound Directional Speakers go Here.
To see client installations go Here.
For more product information go to https://www.videoteldigital.com. You can also email Lisa Schneider, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at lisa@videoteldigital.com or call her at (619) 670-4412 x27. You can follow Videotel on twitter (@Videotel) or Facebook (facebook.com/Videotel). For new product updates use #NewatVideotel.
###
About Videotel Digital:
Videotel Digital is the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers. Videotel Digital is a leading supplier to numerous industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, trade shows and events, banks, places of worship, museums, corporate facilities, education, government agencies and others.
For more information, contact Communications Representative
Geri D. Wolff, Market Works International, Inc. (561) 660-7919
SOURCE Videotel Digital