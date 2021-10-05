SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers, today announced that its Executive Vice president of Sales & Marketing, Lisa Schneider, will moderate a one-hour educational webinar with IAAPA, the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions, on Tuesday, October 26 at 1 pm ET.
The 60-minute event will benefit both attractions operators, technologists, and communications professionals responsible for their facilities' digital communications networks.
Featured discussion leaders include:
- Pete Colangelo, Senior Director of Creative Services for the Florida Aquarium
- Shane Welch, Exhibits Fabrication Manager for the Science Museum of Oklahoma
- John Thompkins, IT Manager for the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
- Jay Shull, Exhibits Manager for Great Explorations Children's Museum
This forum will give panelists the opportunity to share their experiences coping with closures and visitor restrictions, identify their biggest challenges, explain how they used technology to deal with a wholly unprecedented circumstance, what they learned as a result, and what advice they have for the future.
This program will be of benefit to IAAPA members and non-members alike who will learn:
- What approaches worked best and what did not work
- The most surprising challenges panelists faced and how they addressed them
- Which technologies proved most useful
- How to best prepare for the future
Attendance for this 60-minute event is free for IAAPA members and $49 for non-members.
Register HERE.
Mark Your Calendar Now
Videotel Digital will be exhibiting this November 16-19 at IAAPA's Orlando Expo and can be found in Booth 3990. To attend IAAPA this November register HERE.
For more product information go to http://www.videoteldigital.com. You can also email Lisa Schneider, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at lisa@videoteldigital.com or call her at (619) 670-4412 x27. You can follow Videotel Digital on Twitter (twitter.com/Videoteldigital) or on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/VideotelDigital).
ABOUT IAAPA
IAAPA is the premier trade association representing the diverse and ever-changing attractions industry. For over a century we have connected companies of all sizes, and people of all levels, to provide meaningful experiences for their guests around the world.
IAAPA hosts global events and conferences that spread successful ideas and practices. We also provide valuable tools and resources that make all of our businesses smarter, safer, and more profitable while delivering guest experiences that surprise and delight.
Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers, and suppliers.
Videotel Digital is the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative interactive touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers. Videotel Digital is a leading supplier to numerous industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, trade shows and events, banks, places of worship, museums, corporate facilities, education, government agencies, and others.
For more information, contact Communications Representative Geri D. Wolff, Market Works International, Inc. (561) 660-7919 gwolff@market-works.com
Media Contact
Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital, 619-670-4412, lisa@videoteldigital.com
Geri Wolff, Market Works International, Inc, 561 660 7919, gwolff@market-works.com
SOURCE Videotel Digital