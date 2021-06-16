SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of interactive, touch-less, sensor-driven peripherals, reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers, announced that all of its digital signage media players now come with free software.
Videotel Digital's full line of digital signage media players come packed with free digital signage software, which means no license, renewal, or upgrade fees – EVER! No limited "trial" program that restricts choices to a single player. Videotel Digital's lineup of industrial-grade reliable and affordable 4K players do not require the purchase of an SD card or any other additional technology and are designed for simple set up, right out of the box.
Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital's EVP of Marketing and Sales said, "Videotel Digital's digital signage media players are an easy installation alternative designed to play 24/7 on a looping basis or set up to support an interactive display and seamlessly integrate with our full line of touch-less peripherals."
To learn more about Videotel Digital's industrial-grade, interactive digital signage media players go Here. To learn more about Videotel Digital's interactive, touch-less peripherals go Here. To see client installations, go Here.
For more product information go to https://www.videoteldigital.com. You can also email Lisa Schneider, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at lisa@videoteldigital.com or call her at (619) 670-4412 x27. You can follow Videotel on Twitter (@Videotel) or Facebook (facebook.com/Videotel). For new product updates use #NewatVideotel.
###
About Videotel Digital: Videotel Digital is the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative interactive touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players, and directional sound speakers. Videotel Digital is a leading supplier to numerous industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, trade shows and events, banks, places of worship, museums, corporate facilities, education, government agencies and others.
For more information, contact Communications Representative
Geri D. Wolff, Market Works International, Inc. (561) 660-7919
Media Contact
Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital, 6196704412, lisa@videoteldigital.com
Geri Wolff, Market Works International, Inc., 561 660 7919, gwolff@market-works.com
SOURCE Videotel Digital