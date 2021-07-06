TOKYO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vie Style launched a Kickstarter campaign for Vie Zone—lightweight and portable EEG earphones co-developed with the University of Tokyo, KDDI, and NTT data. They analyse brain waves and heart rate and leverage this data to enhance focus levels during various tasks. Early bird pricing for the campaign starts at $249 USD (retail value $399 USD).
"Compared to full-scalp electroencephalogram (EEG), in-ear EEG technology typically has a weaker signal amplitude and measures activity from fewer brain regions," said founder Yazz Imamura. "In close collaboration with our partners at Tokyo University, KDDI, and NTT Data, we have developed a new signal composing system called EAR2BRAIN. It's designed specifically for minimalist in-ear devices to detect a wider range of brain activity with high accuracy."
Every brain is different, so Vie Zone's AI learns a user's specific signal pattern and, in turn, develops a fully customized AI model to train the brain. This is possible thanks to Vie Zone's in-ear smart sensing technology that picks up the user's brain waves and heart rate in real-time through electroencephalogram. Their AI measure's the user's focus levels, comparing their biometric patterns against those of people performing various cognitive tasks.
To tune the brain, users choose a particular task, duration for an exercise, and music that suits their preferences. As they work and listen, Vie Zone creates a brain wave pattern that enhances focus and creativity. Once set, the AI-powered music player creates customized focused music that combines neurofeedback and binaural beats to guide the user into a flow state, and help keep them there.
And because deep focus requires sufficient rest, the earphones also detect the user's mental fatigue level and when it gets too high, it suggests taking a break. In Calm Mode, Vie Zone plays soothing, meditative sounds to help the user's brain recover faster.
"We wanted to make it possible for anyone to access premium brain enhancement training used by elite athletes and executives," continued Imamura. "Through a combination of neuroscience and music and a precise balance of concentration and recovery, Vie Zone frees the user's mind to work at its full capacity."
Vie Zone's companion app houses performance data, like how long the user stayed focused during the work session in order to help them better understand their flow state. Other features include softshell custom fitting, neodymium rotating speaker, Bluetooth 5.0, 10-hour battery life, and compatibility with Apple Music and Google Play Music.
Applications include: staying focused while working from home; refreshing the brain with sound meditation; getting in the zone before a sports game.
The tech was developed with the University of Tokyo, KDDI, NTT-Data, and have been used in two studies:
1) University of Tokyo study showed Vie Style helps users get in a "flow" (a.k.a "eustress") state and then can analyze said state.
2) An experiment that used EEG to monitor the brainwaves - or tingles - of participants while listening to music and create accompanying light displays. See video of it here. The study also evaluated the musical effects of VieZone during participant's meditation.
The Vie Zone campaign will launch on July 6, 2021 with an estimated delivery date of December 2021. For more information on the pledge levels, visit the Kickstarter campaign Media wishing to learn more about the company or interview personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic.
Media Contact
Borjana Slipicevic
Proper Propaganda
About VIE STYLE
VIE STYLE is a team of music and tech lovers with a passion for music and innovation. Since 2015, their vision has been to become the top brand for fostering happy, music-filled lifestyles. On their journey so far, they've gained support from powerful global partners, such as Yamaha, Stratasys, Tokyo University, KDDI and NTT-Data. They have completed and fulfilled a series of four successful Kickstarter campaigns to date for their VIE SHAIR, VIE FIT, VIE FIT2, and VIE PETITE headphones.
Media Contact
Jackson Wightman, Proper Propaganda, +1 514-605-9255, jackson@properpropaganda.net
SOURCE Vie Style