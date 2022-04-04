DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Water Purifier Market, By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount & Others {Tankless, Smart Purifiers, etc.}), By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media & Others {Nanofiltration, etc.}), By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vietnam Water Purifier Market was valued at USD263.77 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to further grow at a CAGR of 9.21% from 2022E-2027F, to reach a market value of USD451.21 million by 2027F.
The growing demand for clean drinking water and higher prevalence of water borne diseases are driving the growth of the Vietnam Water Purifier Market in the upcoming five years.
Worsening conditions of water resources due to defecation, agricultural runoffs, industrial waste disposals, waste water disposal into rivers, etc. are majorly responsible for the degrading quality of the water. This water is un-fit for drinking and even causes diseases if left untreated.
Due to lack of clean water supply, demand for water purifying equipment is increasing and supporting the growth of the Vietnam Water Purifier Market in the next five years. Also, in the absence of better piped water system and lower proportion of connected households are substantiating the growth of the water purifier, although lack of minimal quality standard of water supply in various regions of the country makes purchase of water purifier useless and pose a threat.
The government may have to install better pipe system and maintain a reservoir storage and cleaning water to provide appropriate water to be further cleaned by water purifier and make it fit for drinking, thereby substantiating the growth of the Vietnam Water Purifier Market in the future five years.
Increased technological advancement, and growing demand for advanced and innovative products may also further aid the growth of the Vietnam Water Purifier Market in the future five years. Under sink water purifiers are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years due to increasing demand for mess free, and aesthetic look for the kitchen interiors.
The equipment is usually installed under the sink, and a faucet is installed beside regular faucet on the sink. The product requires minimal maintenance and is thus cost effective.
Report Scope:
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Vietnam Water Purifier Market.
- Karofi Group Joint Stock Company
- The Kangaroo Group
- Sunhouse Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- AO Smith Vietnam Company Limited
- Carpa Vietnam Trading Joint Stock Company
- Unilever Vietnam International Company Limited
- Water Supply, Drainage and Environment Technology Construction Development Joint Stock Company (HTEC)
- M Vietnam Co., Ltd
- BMS Water Import Company Limited
- DuPont Vietnam Limited
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Vietnam Water Purifier Market, By Type:
- Under Sink
- Counter Top
- Faucet Mount
- Others
Vietnam Water Purifier Market, By Technology:
- RO
- UF
- UV
- Media
- Others
Vietnam Water Purifier Market, By Sales Channel:
- Retail
- Distributor
- Direct
- E-Commerce
- Others
Vietnam Water Purifier Market, By Region:
- Northern Vietnam
- Southern Vietnam
- Central Vietnam
