Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies
CLEVELAND, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that it has been named "Best Overall MedTech Company" in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market.
ViewRay was founded in 2004 by Dr. James Dempsey and since then, it has been a leading innovator in MRI-guided radiation therapy. At ViewRay, patients come first. ViewRay's mission is "to treat and prove what others can't," which is supported by the ever-growing body of clinical evidence published by MRIdian clinicians demonstrating a positive impact to cancer patients. These include patients treated for a variety of cancers, such as such as pancreas, prostate, lung, liver, kidney, and breast cancer, as well as hard to treat cases due to the proximity to organs-at-risk or the impact of anatomical motion. To date, over 21,000 patients have been treated and 50 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world.
ViewRay is dedicated to giving clinicians new and better ways to treat cancer with radiation therapy, led by the 'breakthrough' MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system that offers SMART (stereotactic MRI-guided adaptive radiotherapy), delivering real-time tissue tracking imaging that clearly defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment.
Following the success of its first-gen MRI-guided MRIdian system, featuring cobalt-60, ViewRay received FDA clearance for its next generation linear accelerator-based MRI-guided radiation therapy system – MRIdian Linac - in 2017. In December 2021, ViewRay received FDA clearance for MRIdian A3i, its latest innovation of MRI-guided radiation therapy with features focused on enhancing on-table adaptive workflow and expanding clinical utility.
MRIdian A3i includes a suite of new features to streamline on-table adaptive workflow and provide the potential to reduce treatment times, along with a new brain treatment package expanding clinical utility into cranial stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic radiation therapy (SRT). The new features enable clinicians to collaborate simultaneously and connect remotely during patient treatment. MRIdian A3i also includes an integrated patient breath-hold display to allow the patient to participate in their treatment by keeping the tumor in an optimal treatment position to efficiently deliver the radiation dose.
"We believe everything begins with the patient in mind. Our quality policy sums it up nicely, 'We make medical products that we would be proud to have used on our loved ones.' Our mission and our culture compel us to develop innovative solutions to conquer cancer and positively change the lives of cancer patients around the world," said Scott Drake, President and CEO, ViewRay. "We are proud to be singled out for this distinguished award from MedTech Breakthrough. It validates our dedication to giving clinicians new and better ways to treat cancer with radiation therapy."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"If physicians are able to define tight treatment margins, they can avoid unnecessary radiation exposure of vulnerable organs-at-risk and healthy tissue. This type of precision would allow for the treatment of a variety of tough to treat cancers for which high-dose radiation may not typically be considered, and result in fewer treatment sessions," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "ViewRay has continued to innovate to address customers' desire for faster treatment times, increased patient throughput and the ability to expand their programs and offer MRIdian SMART to a larger population of cancer patients. Congratulations on being our choice for the coveted 'Best Overall MedTech Company' award."
About ViewRay
ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2022, anticipated future orders, anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results, therapy adoption, innovation, and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize the MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, our operations and global supply chains, disruptions in the supply or changes in costs of raw materials, labor, product components or transportation services as a result of inflation, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Media Enquiries:
Samantha Pfeil
Director, Marketing Communications
ViewRay, Inc.
Investor Relations:
Matthew Harrison
Investor Relations
ViewRay, Inc.
Media Contact
James Johnson, MedTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, jjohnson@medtechbreakthrough.com
SOURCE MedTech Breakthrough