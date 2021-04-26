BAY SHORE, N.Y., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Today magazine recognized the ViewScan 2.0 new features, including user authentication, identification credentialing, and management, as an outstanding government security product for visitor security screening. ViewScan 2.0 was chosen for allowing greater government security screening flexibility and faster processing.
ViewScan, the concealed weapons detection, and loss prevention system by IPVideo Corporation, has been updated with version 2.0 allowing for greater flexibility and faster processing with weapons and loss prevention screening. ViewScan 2.0 comes with all-new features and updates, such as an updated new interface, optional mobile trolley, an improved camera, enhanced cybersecurity and reporting, as well as additional capabilities for 3rd party integration. What stands out the most about ViewScan compared to other concealed weapons detection systems is that it detects disturbances in the earth's electromagnetic field, making this a safe passive system for all that go through it without emitting radiation or affecting medical devices. All non-ferrous weaponry and theft items can be detected whether they are concealed in the body or belongings.
With the new ViewScan 2.0 interface, you can capture the three most current screens, conduct remote monitoring, as well as view up to five simultaneous ViewScan systems per window. These improvements allow for greater flexibility and a faster screening process.
The ViewScan 2.0 system now includes a trolley option allowing for easier mobility and flexibility of use. This can be particularly useful for government facilities utilizing ViewScan at events where the system would temporarily need to be placed. Along with the mobile trolley, add-on battery options are available for extra power when using it on the go.
On the list of additional updated technology features for the ViewScan 2.0 system is a higher resolution camera that provides easier alignment procedures and enhanced cybersecurity procedures that meet California IoT Security Civil Code Section 1798.91.04, as well as enhanced reporting capabilities for event data and anomalies. The ViewScan 2.0 also allows for connections to 3rd party systems, such as access controls, VMS systems, turnstiles, facial recognition cameras, other cameras, and IPVideo Corporation's HALO Smart Sensor.
"These new features are a game-changer for government environments which want an effective screening solution that eliminates security lines," states David Antar, President of IPVideo Corporation. "We are constantly looking to bring new features to better protect our clients and citizens and I am very pleased that we were able to include these great new safety and technical features at no additional cost to our government customers."
"For more than a decade now, we have had the honor of awarding platinum and gold awards to manufacturers who supply solutions to the many government entities," said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief of Security Today magazine. "Today is no different. I'm so pleased with the diversity and quality shown in the products entered in this year's competition. Our GovSec publication has been a guiding light of the newest solutions available to the end-user. We're proud to be part of the government body."
For further information regarding ViewScan 2.0 and IPVideo Corporation, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com/viewscan or call 631-969-2601.
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. IPVideo Corporation leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning through the Internet of Things (IoT) products and professional services. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and training purposes to groundbreaking weapons and theft detection systems. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, religious institutions, and leading universities worldwide to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, manufacturer's representatives, and hundreds of dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com
About 1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group
1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group includes several leading industry media brands that provide new product and technology solutions for security professionals: Security Today, securitytoday.com, GovSec, Campus Security & Life Safety, and campuslifesecurity.com. The brands' print, digital, custom media and research products integrate physical and IT security coverage and provide the smartest, most cost-effective solutions for reaching security decision makers.
