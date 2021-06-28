BAY SHORE, N.Y., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spaces4Learning, a leading publication for education institutions, the architectural community, service providers, and others interested in creating high-quality facilities today announced ViewScan 2.0 the winner of its 2021 New Product Awards for Safety and Security for both K-12 and Higher Education for metal detection allowing for greater school security screening flexibility and faster processing.
ViewScan, the concealed weapons detection, and loss prevention system by IPVideo Corporation has been updated with version 2.0 allowing for greater flexibility and faster processing with weapons and loss prevention screening. ViewScan 2.0 comes with all-new features and updates, such as an updated new browser, optional mobile trolley, an improved camera, enhanced cybersecurity and reporting, as well as additional capabilities for 3rd party integration. What stands out the most about ViewScan compared to other concealed weapon detection systems is that it detects disturbances in the earth's electromagnetic field, making this a safe passive system for all that go through it without emitting radiation or affecting medical devices. All non-ferrous weaponry and theft items can be detected whether they are concealed in the body or belongings.
With the new ViewScan 2.0 interface, you can capture the three most current screens, conduct remote monitoring, as well as view up to five simultaneous ViewScan systems per window. These improvements allow for greater flexibility and a faster screening process in school campus environments.
The ViewScan 2.0 system now includes a trolley option allowing for easier mobility and flexibility of use. This can be particularly useful for school facilities utilizing ViewScan at events where the system would temporarily need to be placed. Along with the mobile trolley, add-on battery options are available for extra power when using it on the go.
Additional updated technology features for the ViewScan 2.0 system include a higher resolution camera that provides easier alignment procedures and enhanced cybersecurity procedures that meet California IoT Security Civil Code Section 1798.91.04, as well as enhanced reporting capabilities for event data and anomalies. The ViewScan 2.0 also allows for connections to 3rd party systems, such as access controls, VMS systems, turnstiles, facial recognition cameras, other cameras, and IPVideo Corporation's own HALO Smart Sensor.
"These new features are a game-changer for school environments that want an effective screening solution that eliminates security lines," states David Antar, President of IPVideo Corporation. "We are constantly looking to bring new features to better protect our schools and I am very pleased that we were able to include these great new safety and technical features at no additional cost to our educational customers."
The New Product Award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to enhance the learning environment. "This has been a difficult time for educational institutions, but the manufacturers and suppliers that serve this sector have really stepped up with great solutions to help ease the burden for schools, colleges, and universities facing the challenges of reopening or remaining open amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Nagel, editorial director of Spaces4Learning. "Spaces4Learning congratulates all of our winners on their important contributions."
A panel of judges from the industry selected ViewScan 2.0 as a Platinum winner for both K12 and Higher Education Safety and Security Metal Detection in the seventh year of this contest.
For further information regarding ViewScan 2.0 and IPVideo Corporation, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com or call 631-969-2601.
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge to the Internet of Things, to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
About Spaces4Learning
READ, LEARN, and CONNECT with institutions, the architectural community, service providers, and others interested in creating high-quality facilities. Spaces4Learning brings together a broad array of vital resources and services that keep you abreast of current issues, trends and research; provides you with professional development opportunities; and keeps you connected with those who share a common interest.
About 1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group
1105 Media's Infrastructure Solutions Group includes several leading industry media brands that provide new product and technology solutions for security professionals: Security Today, securitytoday.com, GovSec, Campus Security & Life Safety, and campuslifesecurity.com. The brands' print, digital, custom media and research products integrate physical and IT security coverage and provide the smartest, most cost-effective solutions for reaching security decision-makers.
