BAY SHORE, N.Y., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ViewScan 2.0 comes with all-new features and updates, such as an updated new browser, optional mobile trolley, an improved camera, enhanced cybersecurity and reporting, as well as additional capabilities for 3rd party integration. What stands out the most about ViewScan compared to other concealed weapon detection systems is that it detects disturbances in the earth's electromagnetic field, making this a safe passive system for all that go through it without emitting radiation or affecting medical devices. All non-ferrous weaponry and theft items can be detected whether they are concealed in the body or belongings.
With the new ViewScan 2.0 interface, you can capture the three most current screens, conduct remote monitoring, as well as view up to five simultaneous ViewScan systems per window. These improvements allow for greater flexibility and a faster screening process.
The ViewScan 2.0 system now includes a trolley option allowing for easier mobility and flexibility of use. This can be particularly useful for organizations utilizing ViewScan at events where the system would temporarily need to be placed. Along with the mobile trolley, add-on battery options are available for extra power when using it on-the-go.
On the list of additional updated technology features for the ViewScan 2.0 system include a higher resolution camera that provides easier alignment procedures and enhanced cybersecurity procedures that meet California IoT Security Civil Code Section 1798.91.04, as well as enhanced reporting capabilities for event data and anomalies. The ViewScan 2.0 also allows for connections to 3rd party systems, such as access controls, VMS systems, turnstiles, facial recognition cameras, other cameras, and IPVideo Corporations own HALO Smart Sensor.
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. IPVideo Corporation leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning through the Internet of Things (IoT) products and professional services. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and training purposes to groundbreaking weapons and theft detection systems. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, religious institutions and leading universities worldwide to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, manufacturer's representatives and hundreds of dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
