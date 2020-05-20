MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VigiLanz, a clinical surveillance company, today announced COVID Quick Start – a new solution that will enable hospitals to prepare for, prevent, and respond to the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viral illnesses. COVID Quick Start gives hospitals customizable real-time alerts and reports to manage viral outbreaks and exposures. Partnering with Datica for rapid deployment and supported by a team of VigiLanz's certified infection preventionists, the software is designed to alleviate the burden on hospital IT resources and clinical staff while increasing patient safety. The solution is available for free for the first six months, with flexible financing options thereafter.
COVID Quick Start uses VigiLanz's clinical surveillance platform to help hospitals adapt to the evolving conditions associated with respiratory viral illnesses. The platform continuously pulls patient data from a variety of sources, including EHRs, and evaluates that data against rules that issue real-time alerts to clinical staff. The rules are designed to identify potential respiratory viral illnesses, ensuring early isolation and management of patients, and can also track disease clusters to identify local outbreaks and hospital acquisition.
"Our team recognized that VigiLanz's software and expertise could be tailored to address the unique issues presented by this pandemic and other potential respiratory viral illnesses, and that we could design a solution with a low barrier to entry," said Stacy Pur, Vice President of Product Development at VigiLanz. "We've built COVID Quick Start as a solution that works both for hospitals with well-funded infection prevention programs, and those where resources may be more restricted. These organizations are facing a possible second wave of COVID-19 on top of the upcoming influenza season. Our Quick Start solution, which provides the basics of what hospitals need to monitor – such as exposures, early case identification, COVID-19 state and federal reporting requirements, and isolation – will help hospitals quickly prepare for what is coming."
Recognizing the urgency for hospitals to have a solution like this in place, COVID Quick Start uses VigiLanz Connect, an API solution for hospital EHRs, powered by Datica, to deliver an even faster integration. This solution minimizes the burden on hospital IT resources and enables COVID Quick Start to begin improving patient safety as quickly as possible.
"Datica has deep expertise, with over 400 successful EHR integrations," said Dave Levin, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Datica. "We're proud to collaborate with VigiLanz as their EHR integration partner to quickly launch their COVID Quick Start product."
COVID Quick Start provides an easy and low-risk entry to the full suite of VigiLanz's SaaS-based clinical surveillance solutions. VigiLanz helps health systems avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes, and support preventive care by aggregating and monitoring disparate data in real time from across the EHR and other health system databases. VigiLanz was ranked No. 1 by KLAS Research this year across three categories – Antimicrobial Stewardship, Infection Control and Monitoring, and Pharmacy Surveillance. This is the third year in a row it has earned Category Leader designations from KLAS.
Learn more about COVID Quick Start at vigilanzcorp.com/covid-19/.
About VigiLanz
Founded in 2001, VigiLanz (www.vigilanzcorp.com) is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based clinical surveillance solutions. The firm is focused on aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes and support preventive care. VigiLanz supports a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality and safety teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to real-time inpatient and outpatient care.
About Datica
Datica is the only managed service provider (MSP) that solves healthcare's biggest roadblocks–EHR integration and cloud compliance. Its integration solution enables data integration from any source, to any destination, in any format - without sacrificing PHI security. Datica's cloud compliance solution offers end-to-end managed services for digital innovators to scale rapidly in the cloud, while ensuring HIPAA compliance and HITRUST certification are in place.
With over 400 live integrations and compliant cloud infrastructure for Fortune 500 companies, Datica's deep expertise gives you the confidence and infrastructure to scale quickly and securely. For more info, visit: https://datica.com.
