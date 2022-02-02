BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Village of Briarcliff Manor announces it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by bidnet direct. Local government agencies throughout New York State utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. The Village of Briarcliff Manor invites all potential vendors to register online with the Empire State Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/briarcliffmanor.
The Village of Briarcliff Manor joins the Empire State Purchasing Group and the community of over 275 participating local government agencies located throughout New York. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, the Village of Briarcliff Manor gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.
"Collaboration is important to us," says Josh Ringel, Village Manager. We look forward to being able to improve our efficiency by using the Empire State Purchasing Group. In addition to our time savings, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but also those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the state. We invite all of our current vendors to register".
Vendors interested in doing business with the Village of Briarcliff Manor and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/briarcliffmanor. Benefits of joining the Empire State Purchasing Group include:
- Centralized location for bids from over 275 participating agencies
- Bid alerts customized to the vendors' products or services
- Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addenda and documents
- Advanced notice of Term Contract expiration
- E-Bid and E-Quote Submission
The Empire State Purchasing Group is one of bidnet direct's regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It provides the Village of Briarcliff Manor a bid and vendor management solution, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.
About the Village of Briarcliff Manor:
The Village of Briarcliff Manor, New York is located in affluent Westchester County, nestled along the historic and scenic Hudson River. With 5 3/4 square miles of land, the Village offers a rustic residential environment within easy commuting distance to Manhattan and all that New York City has to offer. Less than thirty (30) miles north of Manhattan, Briarcliff Manor is easily accessible via Route 9, Route 9A, Route 100, Saw Mill River Parkway, and Taconic State Parkway. Metro-North railroad makes regular stops at the Village's Scarborough Train Station, providing many residents with the opportunity to commute to New York City by train.
The Village's Central Business District is a quaint, tree-lined commercial area offering charming shops, restaurants and convenient services. With accessible sidewalks, free parking and period street lighting, the area is one of the most desirable in the region.
The Village's population was 7,569 according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Briarcliff Manor is situated within the Town of Ossining and the Town of Mount Pleasant, with over 91% of the residents in the Town of Ossining. Two public schools districts, Briarcliff Manor and Ossining, serve the Village. Both districts have been recognized for their excellence.
The Village's government offers a full-range of services and is led by an elected Mayor and four (4) Trustees, all elected at-large to two (2) year terms. A professionally appointed Village Manager works full-time to manage the day-to-day affairs of the community.
The Village of Briarcliff Manor communicates regularly with its residents through a variety of different methods. Among these include the monthly newsletter published by the Village Board of Trustees known as the Manor Monthly. Additionally, the Village of Briarcliff Manor updates its cable television channel daily which includes numerous updates concerning Village government affairs, programs and notifications. Briarcliff Manor Channel 78 provides residents with an opportunity to view live Board of Trustees regular meetings, review Board agendas, obtain public meeting schedules, access program notices and other up-to-date information. The Village also publishes legal notices in the Journal News and in the Gazette to notify residents of public hearings and other important issues.
One of the proudest accomplishments of the Village of Briarcliff Manor has been its ability to carefully and creatively balance development with the preservation of open space and the Village's historic character. In fact, the Village itself owns and maintains over 172 acres of active and passive parkland.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
