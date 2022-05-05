Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare’s “last mile”: within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim’s software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim’s mission is to power affordable, high quality healthcare through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com. (PRNewsfoto/Vim)